Wichita Christian basketball vs Amarillo HC

Sierra Campbell got off on the right foot then battled her way to remain in the Top 10 Monday afternoon in the opening round of the NCAA Division II Super Region Four Championships at the Wichita Falls Country Club

Source: MSU Athletic Communications

Each of Midwestern State four countable scores were in the red in Monday's opening round of the NCAA Division II Super Region Four Championships at the par-72, 6,777-yard Brookside Country Club. None of the tallies landed in the Top 10 as 53 golfers carded under-par scores on a board bled in red. Still, the consistency netted the Mustangs a third-place spot after the first 18 holes just three strokes off the pace of leading Sonoma State (Calif.) and California Bapti...