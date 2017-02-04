MSU Basketball roundup: Feb. 3

Rams use second half run to down Mustangs, 74-67

Angelo State used a pair of second half runs on 60 percent shooting to hand Midwestern State its third-straight defeat in a 74-67 victory Saturday at the Junell Center.



Leading by two at halftime, Midwestern State (13-9, 6-7 LSC) began the second half on a 9-0 run with four points coming from Shawn Nottingham to build MSU's largest lead of the afternoon at 45-34 with 15:20 remaining. Angelo State (13-7, 5-7 LSC) quickly answered with a 12-0 spurt in 2:20 with a three-pointer by Quay King lifting the Rams to a 47-45 lead with less than 13 minutes to play.



The Rams put together another sizeable run a few minutes later, breaking a 52-52 tie with an 11-2 run to grab a 63-54 advantage with 5:51 remaining. Angelo State pushed its lead to as much as 12 in the final minutes before collecting a 74-67 win.



In the first half, ASU's 19-12 lead midway through the period was the largest for either team in the opening half with the Mustangs evening up the contest less than two minutes later before taking a 36-34 lead at the break.



Mustangs struggle offensively in loss to No. 13 Angelo State

Midwestern State was held below 30 percent shooting for just the second time in Lone Star Conference play while Taylor Dorsey scored 18 points and Jasmine Prophet added 13 points and 17 rebounds to lead No. 13 Angelo State to a 65-45 victory over the Mustangs Saturday afternoon at the Junell Center.



Angelo State (18-2, 12-2 LSC) went on a 12-4 run in the first quarter to take an 18-9 lead after the opening 10 minutes of action. The Rambelles pushed their lead to 15 early in the second before Kristin Rydell scored seven-straight points for Midwestern State (6-14, 3-11 LSC) to bring the Mustangs back within eight at 24-16 with 6:20 remaining in the half. MSU kept the Rambelles within reach the rest of the way with ASU taking a 30-21 advantage at the break.



Jumpers for Avery Queen and Jennifer Arbuckle pulled MSU within five points early in the third quarter. However, Angelo State ended the quarter on an 8-2 run with six points coming from Dorsey for a 47-34 lead after three.



The Rambelles pushed their lead to as many as 22 in the final period with the Mustangs being held to just one field goal for nearly six minutes.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ Sports/MSU Athletic Communications All Rights Reserved