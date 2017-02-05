House fire causes damage to carport

A carport fire in Wichita Falls caused about $15,000 in damage.

Officials with the fire department said it happened around 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of 31st Street.

They said no one was injured, and firefighters were able to get a couple of dogs out of the home.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

