Three people arrested following a crash

Phase one of a community-led project to build a playground in Nocona began this week.
Kelly Bryan of Texas Pit Crew brought a very special guest to our Newschannel 6 studio.
Chris Koetter and Vicki McCann of Big Brothers Big Sisters came by on Tuesday to talk about the "Man Up and Mentor" campaign.
Summer is just around the corner and that means fun day camps.
If your student is interested in practicing for the PSAT or SAT the Wichita Falls I.S.D. is holding a summer camp to do so.
