Three people arrested following a crash

Three people have been arrested following a crash Sunday morning.

Around 6:30, officers responded to a wreck on the corner of York and McNeil Avenue.

When officers arrived, a vehicle was flipped over, with at 4 people trapped inside.

One man and two women were arrested.

The driver, Jonathan Kuhn was arrested evading arrest.

Two women were also arrested for outstanding warrants.

Officers said the 4 went to the hospital to be checked out and reported no major injuries.