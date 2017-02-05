Rains County Sheriff's Office investigating kidnapping, asking for help

The Rains County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a missing girl who was allegedly taken by her noncustodial father.

Officials say the missing girl is seven year old Ahrorha Eakin. She is a white female, blonde hair, about four feet tall and approximately forty pounds.

According to the Rains County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, she was last seen wearing a multi-colored sweater with a teal t-shirt and has purple fingernail polish.

Officials say she was also wearing black pants.

Her father is 29 year old Jonathan Dwayne Eakin, about six feet tall, 180 pounds, with dark brown hair and hazel eyes. He has a prominent tattoo of a lion, lamb and Scripture with vines on one upper arm, also tattoo sleeves on lower arms.

Around 1 pm, on Saturday the officials say Salina Eakin met her ex-husband Jonathan Eakin at the Emory City Park to comply with court ordered custody papers.

At the time of the exchange , Jonathan said that, “he had a friend drop him off.” No vehicle was visible.

Deputies say Salina left the children with Jonathan and went home. Deputies also say she was ordered by the court to leave her children with him for the duration of his custodial visit.

Deputies say Jonathan Eakin took all three children into the woods towards the creek, telling them that they were all “going for a hike”.

In the process of this, he separated the children and crossed the creek, leaving his two sons (nine and eleven years old) in the woods. Jonathan fled from his sons with his daughter.

Deputies add that at no time was a vehicle seen nor was a description of a vehicle obtainable. Jonathan is not known to own a vehicle.

They go on to say that, a ground search of the area was immediately performed by Rains County Deputies and officers from surrounding agencies. The Emory Volunteer Fire Department provided assistance with search personnel and a drone equipped with a video camera.

Rains County successfully obtained a latitude and longitude return on the phone about ninety minutes after the girl was last seen. The coordinates placed the phone in the Sherman, Texas area near a Wal-Mart.

Successive pings to the cellphone indicated a northern direction of travel into Oklahoma.

The Rains County Sheriff’s Office has received information that Jonathan’s intended destination might be the State of Colorado.

A missing person’s alert has been issued.

Deputies say they are trying to verify reports that Jonathan Eakin has done something like this before with the same daughter.

Deputies say Jonathan has a license with the states of TX., FL. and CO.

The Rains County Sheriff’s Office says Jonathan Eakin will be charged with kidnapping and most likely 2 counts of child endangerment for leaving his two sons in the woods.

In a Facebook comment, the Rains County Sheriff's Office stated that "there has to be specific perimeters met before an Amber Alert can be formally issued. They are working on getting all of the information so an alert can be sent out soon."

If you have any tips or information please contact the Sheriff's office at 903-473-3153, or you can submit anonymous tips to the Lake Country Crime Stoppers at 903-885-2020.

