Man involved in deadly accident expresses grief

The man involved in an accident that claimed the life of a 49-year-old Wichita Falls man spoke out Sunday afternoon.

Brennen Hankins was on his way back to Wichita Falls Friday night when his car collided with another.

Burkburnett police said another man was traveling northbound on I44 near Sheppard Road when he crossed the median hitting Hankins.

The 49-year-old was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Hankins expressed remorse for the incident.

"I'm really really sorry that y'all lost your dad, your brother, your cousin, and that I played a part in that," he said.

Hankins was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and was released.

The identity of the man who died following the collision has not yet been released.

Stay with Newschannel 6 as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2016 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

