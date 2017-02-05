Man involved in deadly accident expresses grief

The city of Nocona is coming together to help build a new playground for children at Enid Justin City Park. The Nocona Playground Project is a volunteer committee and are working in partnership with the Tales N Trails Museum to create a beautiful, safe, accessible and fun space for kids to enjoy. The new playground will reflect the history, culture and pride of our Nocona.
President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey.
Not all exits along the Kell expressway have yield signs and some drivers want to see that changed. Some drivers are advocating yield signs on all Kell Boulevard exits would make roads safer.
Progress is being made on the Wichita Falls I.S.D. Career Education Center.
Officials with the Downtown Medical Clinic on Indiana Street in Wichita Falls said they are not closing despite a sign stating that locks on the doors there have been changed.
