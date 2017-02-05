High-speed chase leads cops across 3 cities - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

High-speed chase leads cops across 3 cities

By Danielle Malagarie, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
Connect
WICHITA COUNTY, TX (KAUZ) -

A motorcycle driver has been identified following a high-speed pursuit across three cities in Wichita County Saturday afternoon.

Burkburnett Police said the chase started in Burkburnett, went through Wichita Falls and was called off as the motorcycle rider made his way to Jolly.

Officers said the suspect hit speeds of about 117 mph.

They said because the rider was weaving in and out of traffic, causing safety concerns, they called off the pursuit. 

That rider has been identified and officers said more info will be available as soon as a warrant is issued.

They add the suspect could face charges for evading arrest or attempting to elude a peace officer.

Stay with 6 as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved 

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Community comes together for Nocona Playground Project

    Community comes together for Nocona Playground Project

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:50 PM EDT2017-05-10 03:50:50 GMT
    In just one year the community was able to raise $130,000In just one year the community was able to raise $130,000

    The city of Nocona is coming together to help build a new playground for children at Enid Justin City Park. The Nocona Playground Project is a volunteer committee and are working in partnership with the Tales N Trails Museum to create a beautiful, safe, accessible and fun space for kids to enjoy. The new playground will reflect the history, culture and pride of our Nocona.

    The city of Nocona is coming together to help build a new playground for children at Enid Justin City Park. The Nocona Playground Project is a volunteer committee and are working in partnership with the Tales N Trails Museum to create a beautiful, safe, accessible and fun space for kids to enjoy. The new playground will reflect the history, culture and pride of our Nocona.

  • Trump fires FBI Director James Comey

    Trump fires FBI Director James Comey

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 5:50 PM EDT2017-05-09 21:50:27 GMT
    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:19 PM EDT2017-05-10 03:19:59 GMT

    President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey.   

    President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey.   

  • Wichita Co. Democrats want yield signs on all Kell Expressway exits

    Wichita Co. Democrats want yield signs on all Kell Expressway exits

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 7:50 PM EDT2017-05-09 23:50:32 GMT

    Not all exits along the Kell expressway have yield signs and some drivers want to see that changed.  Some drivers are advocating yield signs on all Kell Boulevard exits would make roads safer.  

    Not all exits along the Kell expressway have yield signs and some drivers want to see that changed.  Some drivers are advocating yield signs on all Kell Boulevard exits would make roads safer.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly