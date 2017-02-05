High-speed chase leads cops across 3 cities

A motorcycle driver has been identified following a high-speed pursuit across three cities in Wichita County Saturday afternoon.

Burkburnett Police said the chase started in Burkburnett, went through Wichita Falls and was called off as the motorcycle rider made his way to Jolly.

Officers said the suspect hit speeds of about 117 mph.

They said because the rider was weaving in and out of traffic, causing safety concerns, they called off the pursuit.

That rider has been identified and officers said more info will be available as soon as a warrant is issued.

They add the suspect could face charges for evading arrest or attempting to elude a peace officer.

