Update: Three arrested following crash in Wichita Falls

Update: Three arrested following crash in Wichita Falls

By Danielle Malagarie, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Newschannel 6 is learning more information about a car accident that led to the arrest of three people in Wichita falls Saturday morning.

Police have identified the driver of the vehicle as Jonathan Kuhn.

Kuhn was arrested and booked in the Wichita County Jail for evading arrest.

Police said around 6:30 a.m. officers attempted to stop Kuhn for suspected drunk driving.

They said that is when Kuhn appeared to pull over but then sped off.

During the pursuit his vehicle flipped over near North Leighton Circle.

Police said two women were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and were later arrested for warrants.

Another man in the car was let go on the scene.

