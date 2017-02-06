'Critical' wildfire weather expected in Oklahoma, Texas

If you're looking for some great Cajun food or you just want to have a great time, then check out Cajun Fest on Saturday.
If you're looking for some great Cajun food or you just want to have a great time, then check out Cajun Fest on Saturday.
Flynn was the former national security adviser to President Donald Trump.
Flynn was the former national security adviser to President Donald Trump.
The city of Bowie is moving forward following the sudden resignation of Mayor, Larry Slack, early Monday afternoon.
The city of Bowie is moving forward following the sudden resignation of Mayor, Larry Slack, early Monday afternoon.
Some say making a good first impression is the key to success.
Some say making a good first impression is the key to success.