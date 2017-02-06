Name of man who died in crash on I-44 Friday released

Burkburnett police have released the name of the man who died following an accident Friday night on I-44 and Sheppard Road.

They said Jesse Torres III, 49, of Wichita Falls, died at the hospital following the crash.

Officers said Torres was traveling northbound on I-44 when his vehicle lost control and crossed the median hitting a vehicle in the southbound lanes.

The crash is still under investigation.

