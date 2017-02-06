Officials: Man who killed Little Elm officer died by police gunfire

LITTLE ELM, Texas (AP) - An investigation has determined that a man who fatally shot a police detective during a standoff last month at a suburban Dallas home died in an exchange of gunfire with officers.

Investigators had not previously indicated whether 46-year-old Rudy Garcia died by police gunfire or whether he shot himself during the Jan. 17 standoff in Little Elm.

City officials said in a statement Monday that a medical examiner's investigation determined the manner of death.

Detective Jerry Walker was among officers who responded to the home on a report of a man armed with a long gun.

Investigators say Garcia shot Walker and then was subsequently killed during an exchange of gunfire with other officers.

Garcia was found dead hours later when authorities sent a robotic device into the home.

