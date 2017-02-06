Y Minute: Spring Baseball

Opening day for Major League Baseball is April 3rd, under two months away.

Right here in Texoma, the YMCA will be starting their spring baseball season in the beginning of April as well and hope to continue on the success they've seen over the past few years.

"The YMCA is a program that offers every child the ability to play a sport. Baseball, of course, America's favorite past time is one program that is creating waves in Wichita Falls," said YMCA Sports Director Robert Swann.

Soon kids from pre-kindergarten to 8th grade will be filling the fields ready to play ball as a new season starts.

Many things remain the same from last season, teams are still allowed to sign up together and if a child is signed up individually then the child is placed in a player pool where coaches select them to a team.

"Volunteer coaches who say I've got seven kids, do you have three kids in the player pool who are looking for a team? We'll assign these three kids to their team to make it a complete ten," Swann said.

What is new to the league is the addition of an open division.

"Open teams can now come in. This includes tournament teams, travel teams. They can come in now and play with the YMCA," Swann said.

The YMCA has also moved their age cut off from May 1st to April 1st.

Games are played on weekday evenings.

The younger age divisions play one game a week whereas the older age divisions play two games a week.

Swann says baseball isn't just for the kids, they're still looking for volunteers to help.

"We couldn't do any of this without the volunteer coaches who come to the YMCA and offer to take on these kids. We're always needing volunteer coaches. That could be a MSU student who needs volunteer hours or someone out in the community who just wants to do a good deed,” said Swann.

If coaching isn't your thing, you can still volunteer to umpire, help maintain the fields, or work the concession stand.

Registration for spring baseball ends on February 15th, to sign your child up or for more information contact the YMCA at (940) 322-7816.

