$500K bond for West Texan charged over missing girlfriend

ALPINE, Texas (AP) - Bond was set at $500,000 for a West Texas man charged with tampering with evidence after human remains were found amid the search for his girlfriend.

Alpine police Lt. Felipe Fierro says 26-year-old Robert Fabian of Alpine faced a magistrate Monday at the Brewster County Jail. Fabian was arrested Saturday on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence by concealing a human corpse.

Fierro says the charge relates to the disappearance of 22-year-old Sul Ross State University student Zuzu Verk of Fort Worth. She's been missing since Oct. 12 after a date with Fabian.

Fierro says police believe remains discovered Friday, near Alpine, are Verk. Positive identification was pending. Police delayed plans to release an affidavit Monday.

An attorney for Fabian didn't immediately return a message Monday.

