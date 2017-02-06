Corpus Christi hires water director amid months of issues

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) - Corpus Christi has hired a new water director after supply issues including a chemical leak prompted a four-day water usage ban in December.

City officials Monday announced the appointment of Clarence Wittwer as water director. Wittwer most recently served as deputy assistant director with Houston's wastewater operations.

Corpus Christi spokeswoman Kim Womack says Wittwer's hiring is not connected to the city's recent water problems, which have also included several boil water notices. Womack says the position had been unfilled for the last six to nine months.

A chemical leak at an asphalt plant in Corpus Christi triggered a four-day water ban in December. Corpus Christi last May issued its third boil-water advisory in a year, as a precaution, after nitrogen-rich runoff from rain flowed into the water system.

