Iowa Park man arrested for dumping nails in media, law enforceme - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Iowa Park man arrested for dumping nails in media, law enforcement parking lots

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (KAUZ) – A 53-year-old man has been arrested and charged with retaliation for multiple acts against media and law enforcement establishments.

Lee Allen Miller was arrested on Saturday afternoon after he allegedly poured nails in the driveways of local media outlets on multiple occasions.

Nails have been thrown in the driveways of Newschannel 6 as well as KFDX and the Times Record News multiple times over the past nine months. Miller was caught in the act on Saturday while under surveillance by a Wichita County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies said there was a cup of nails in his truck that matched those found in the driveway of KFDX on Saturday.

Nails had also been found at the Iowa Park Police Department and public works building along with the Wichita County Jail Annex and Detention Center

Police said they believe Miller was retaliating for being charged with taking 24 of his dogs from an animal reclaim center in Iowa Park in 2015.

