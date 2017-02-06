Teachers not held accountable for improper conduct in Texas - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Teachers not held accountable for improper conduct in Texas

Source RNN Source RNN

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - A newspaper investigation has found the Texas Education Agency doesn't track if a teacher has been charged or convicted of a crime.

The Austin American-Statesman (http://atxne.ws/2jVclbz ) found that in many cases, school districts keep the information secret and teachers are allowed to take other teaching jobs or positions where they are in contact with children.

State lawmakers are now proposing legislation that would stop teachers' resigning from a school district amid allegations of misconduct with students and moving on to another teaching job.

Republican Sen. Paul Bettencourt and Republican state Rep. Tony Dale have proposed bills that would charge superintendents and principals who don't report allegations of teacher misconduct to the state education agency with at least a Class A misdemeanor.

The Statesman's investigation found teacher misconduct allegations ranged from sending flirtatious text messages to kissing or having sex in classrooms.

Information from: Austin American-Statesman, http://www.statesman.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Before the ax, Comey was pushing Trump-Russia probe harder

    Before the ax, Comey was pushing Trump-Russia probe harder

    Thursday, May 11 2017 12:26 AM EDT2017-05-11 04:26:26 GMT
    Thursday, May 11 2017 12:29 AM EDT2017-05-11 04:29:55 GMT
    President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey throws a huge cloud of doubt over the bureau's investigation into allegations of Trump campaign ties to Russia.
    President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey throws a huge cloud of doubt over the bureau's investigation into allegations of Trump campaign ties to Russia.

  • New Microsoft watch designed to quiet Parkinson's tremors

    New Microsoft watch designed to quiet Parkinson's tremors

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 10:52 PM EDT2017-05-11 02:52:09 GMT
    Wednesday, May 10 2017 10:52 PM EDT2017-05-11 02:52:09 GMT

    During a tech convention in Seattle, the company introduced a wrist wearable they say will ease the tremors of the neurological disease.

    During a tech convention in Seattle, the company introduced a wrist wearable they say will ease the tremors of the neurological disease.

  • Virtual schooling for Wichita Falls students

    Virtual schooling for Wichita Falls students

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 10:38 PM EDT2017-05-11 02:38:29 GMT
    The academy is a tuition-free virtual public schoolThe academy is a tuition-free virtual public school

    Texas Connections Academy, a virtual school is seeking to expand its reach in Wichita Falls. The academy is a tuition-free, virtual public school for students in 3rd – 12th grade. Wednesday night they hosted an informational session for parents and their children in the Wichita Falls area. Virtual schooling is a lot like home schooling, but instead students enrolled in virtual schooling work with certified teachers who are trained in online learning.

    Texas Connections Academy, a virtual school is seeking to expand its reach in Wichita Falls. The academy is a tuition-free, virtual public school for students in 3rd – 12th grade. Wednesday night they hosted an informational session for parents and their children in the Wichita Falls area. Virtual schooling is a lot like home schooling, but instead students enrolled in virtual schooling work with certified teachers who are trained in online learning.

    •   
Powered by Frankly