January jobs report shows more people working and looking for jobs

The unemployment rate slightly increased from 4.7 percent to 4.8 percent according to the Labor Department, as workers who once gave on finding jobs went back to looking at the classifieds.

Wichita Falls job seeker, Denny Rupe, said it can be difficult finding a new job.

"I was just looking for a job," said Rupe. "It's a great chance for opportunities in employment."

Rupe said he rather have any job than nothing at all.

He said he's been looking for a job for more than a month now. He said he'll take any job that comes including construction and labor.

As unemployed workers, like Denny go to look for a new career, they utilize staffing companies, like MyStaf to help find their new job.

"They help you no matter what," said Rupe. "They basically do all the work for you."

Bert Huff, MyStaf President, said he noticed a rise in walk-ins looking for work and filling out applications.

Huff said employers recently started to reach out to him more as they need employees to fill out new job openings.

"There have been some upswings," said Huff. "We've got a handful of customers that are telling me that they've started to see some movement and activity in the oil field."

Rupe said he hopes his new job turns into a career in the future.

"I'm looking for more of a career than a job," said Rupe. "I don't want just temporary money. I want something that's going to set me up for life but you got to work towards that."

Employers said problems they've had is finding qualified skilled laborers to fill trade jobs but they're hopeful the new Wichita Falls ISD Skilled Training Center can help teach willing workers those skills.

Despite the just more than a quarter of a million jobs added nationally, the unemployment went up as more people like Denny Rupe went back in the system looking for work.