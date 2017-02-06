WF city council approves phase two of wayfinding project - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

WF city council approves phase two of wayfinding project

By Alex Achten, Reporter
Wayfinding sign Wayfinding sign
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

The Wichita Falls city council has given the go ahead for phase two of the project for more wayfinding signs, amending their budget of $140,000 dollars to just under $560,000.
The money was awarded from the city's 4B board.

