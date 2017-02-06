WF city council approves phase two of wayfinding project

The Wichita Falls city council has given the go ahead for phase two of the project for more wayfinding signs, amending their budget of $140,000 dollars to just under $560,000.

The money was awarded from the city's 4B board.

