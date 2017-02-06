Protocol for motorcycle pursuits is similar among local law enforcement agencies

Nearly 120 mph is how fast a motorcycle was going while fleeing from Burkburnett police Saturday evening.

The chase was called off after the suspect flew through Wichita Falls on southbound U.S. 287.

Pursuits like this are something law enforcement agencies see all year around.

City, county, and state law enforcement officials have similar protocol when it comes to pursuits, especially those that involve motorcycles.

Wichita Falls and Burkburnett police and Wichita County Sheriff's deputies will pursue any vehicle until it becomes unsafe to do so.

DPS leaves the decision to continue a chase up to each trooper.

Taking these measures helps keep the public, the law enforcement officer, and the suspect safe.

In any type of chase, there are tactics that are used to stop it. But when it comes to pursuing a motorcycle, spike strips and pit maneuvers are not used unless the driver of the motorcycle is using deadly force.

Weather, traffic, and speed are also factors law enforcement officials look at before deciding to continue the chase of a suspect.

The chase on Saturday began in Burkburnett and went through Wichita Falls before being called off around Jolly.

