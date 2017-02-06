Tuesday's Weather, Superior to Monday's

Today's weather will be better than yesterday's in a few ways, it will be sunnier and less windy with less of a concern for wildfire danger. Its quite mild this morning with temperatures in the 50s in many areas. Fog is not an issue this morning thanks to a bit of a west breeze. We're expecting more sunshine today compared to Monday. After highs in the low 80s yesterday, today's high will be in the upper 70s. Tomorrow will be equally warm despite winds becoming northerly. The coolest day of the week will be Thursday with highs in the upper 50s. A glance at the weekend forecast suggests we could see highs in the 80s Saturday. It could be as late as Monday before a chance of rain returns.

John Cameron, First Alert Weather

