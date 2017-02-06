WF Housing Authority holds scholarship workshop

Students and Professors work together on scholarship essays

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -- High school students and graduates across Wichita Falls are preparing for the next step in their education tonight; filling out scholarship applications.

Students had the chance to work with college professors, but no grades were handed out.

Instead, English professors from Vernon College took time Monday to help future college students with their scholarship application essays.

One of the top reasons students are choosing not attend college is because they can't afford the cost.

Paris Ward, Resident Opportunities for Self-Sufficiency (ROSS) Program Coordinator, came up with the idea to give students the opportunity to have their scholarship essay looked over during a writing workshop.

“The worst thing for me is that there's money out there and that students just don't take advantage of it,” said Ward.

Robert Mackey a senior a Burkburnett ISD said he has applied to multiple colleges and knows how important each scholarships can be.

Mackey believes the process is helping prepare him for the future.

He said, “I really feel like the pressure is on me. I know that the adult world is going to be a lot different than what I'm used to but I think I'm ready for the challenge.”

Ward was able to partner with Vernon College allowing four English professors, like Misti Brock to read over each student’s scholarship essay.

She says so many students miss out on scholarships because they don’t know they're out there.

“There is money there, they just don't think they qualify for it,” said Brock.

Which is why Ware put this program together.

Hoping to give each student the chance to chase the dream of a college education.

