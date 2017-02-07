Truck theft victim chases down suspects

Two men were arrested Monday in Wichita Falls after the victim watched them steal his truck.

Police said the truck was stolen from a garage in the 300 block of Indiana around 1:15 p.m.

They said that victim used another vehicle to chase down the suspects who took his truck.

The suspects were identified as Justice Smith and Joseph Jimenez.

Officers said both men jumped out of the stolen truck near the 1600 block of 14th St. before running into a home where they were later found by police, one of them hiding in a closet.

Both were charged with theft over $2,500 under $30,000.

In addition, Smith was charged with failure to ID and resisting.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved