Nighthawks getting set for season opener

Nighthawks head coach Billy Back enters his second season with the team in 2017 / Source: KAUZ

The Wichita Falls Nighthawks will open their 2017 season with an exhibition game Saturday at 7:05 p.m. at the Kay Yeager Coliseum, hosting the SIFL's Cap City Bulls.

The team opened training camp on Super Bowl Sunday, with about 40 players in camp. That number will need to be trimmed to 25 before they open the regular season on February 18, also at home, against the Iowa Barnstormers.

The Nighthawks are coming off an 11-5 sophomore season in the IFL, which saw them make the playoffs for the first time, with league MVP quarterback Charles McCullum.

Click on the video to hear from reigning IFL Coach of the Year Billy Back about starting his second season with the Nighthawks!

