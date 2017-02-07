1 killed, 2 hospitalized after copter crashes near Galveston

Wichita Falls native and recently drafted San Francisco 49ers football player Adrian Colbert made a stop at two elementary schools.
Police departments across the country are honoring current, past, and fallen officers this week.
An Iowa Park man is behind bars charged with 20 counts of Possession of Child Pornography and nine counts of Invasive Visual Recording among several other charges.
A Burkburnett woman is behind bars charged with Online Solicitation of a Minor and Sexual Assault of a Child.
The mother of a special-needs son wrote a thank-you note that has been read by hundreds of thousands.
