Officials say 4 killed in 2-vehicle wreck in Texas Panhandle

DUMAS, Texas (AP) - Investigators say four people have died following a two-vehicle accident in the Texas Panhandle.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the wreck happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday about 2 miles north of Dumas. Sgt. Cindy Barkley says the vehicles collided on U.S. 287.

DPS didn't immediately provide additional details on the victims or a possible cause of the accident.

Dumas is 45 miles north of Amarillo.

