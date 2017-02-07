Texas man arrested in voter fraud scheme to unseat board

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) - Authorities north of Houston have arrested a man previously convicted in a voter fraud scheme in which a group of people gave a hotel as their residence so they could vote to unseat a local utility board.

Montgomery County jail records show Adrian Heath of The Woodlands was taken into custody Tuesday on a warrant for illegal voting.

Heath was convicted of the charge in 2014 and given a three-year prison sentence, but he launched a series of appeals to have the conviction thrown out.

The Courier newspaper reports the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals in December chose not to hear the case.

Heath and others lived outside the Woodlands Road Utility District but indicated they lived at the hotel so that they could vote in 2010 to unseat three incumbents.

