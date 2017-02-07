T.H.O.R. Run registration happening Thursday - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

On Thursday, Feb 9th, from 5–7 pm, Back Porch is having a Karbach Can Night

THOR representatives will be there to answer any questions you may have about THOR and will be there to take on-site registrations.

Come enjoy Weekend Warrior Wings, a Karbach brew and sign up for Texoma's Hellacious Obstacle Run! 

Registration is regularly $40; sign up at Back Porch for a special offer.

