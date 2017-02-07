WFPD says to be aware of online scams

Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe is piece-by-piece undermining the White House's most recent explanations about the firing of FBI Director James Comey during testimony before a Senate committee Thursday
Police have released surveillance video that shows a gunman calmly walking into a San Bernardino elementary school minutes before he opened fire in a classroom, killing his estranged wife and an 8-year-old boy
Officials from the world's eight Arctic nations will meet in Alaska amid concerns about the sensitive region after President Trump called for more oil drilling and development.
The collapse of a tunnel containing radioactive waste at the Hanford nuclear weapons complex underscored what critics have long been saying: The toxic remnants of the Cold War are being stored in haphazard and unsafe conditions around the country
Police in West Virginia's Capitol have arrested a journalist who they said was trying "aggressively" to get past Secret Service agents and yelling questions at U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price
Wednesday's arrest of a man with multiple charges of possession of child pornography is one of many stories we have told the public about sexual abuse involving children. The victims of sexual abuse face long-lasting trauma.
Minimum wage is currently $7.25 in Texas.
The mother of a special-needs son wrote a thank-you note that has been read by hundreds of thousands.
Wichita Falls native and recently drafted San Francisco 49ers football player Adrian Colbert made a stop at two elementary schools.
Police departments across the country are honoring current, past, and fallen officers this week.
