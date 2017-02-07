WFPD says to be aware of online scams

Wichita Falls police are warning residents to be aware of an increasing scam in our area.

The Financial Crime Unit said in a press release that there has been an increase in fake checks being mailed to victims from alleged Secret shopper programs posted on Craigslist.

The FCU wants residents to be cautious if someone sends you a check and then asks you to wire money back to them or someone else.

According to the WFPD, “The FDIC requires banks to make funds available on cashier's checks and money orders within 1-5 days, so the scammers are counting on you receiving the funds and going through with the wire transfer before the check or money order has actually cleared the bank. By the time you find out that the check is not legitimate, you are out the money you sent and will be held accountable for the bounced check by your financial institution.”

The rule of “if it sounds to good to be true then it probably is” should be followed in these situations.



