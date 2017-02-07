Cold Front Brings Gusty North Winds

A cold front is moving in this morning. Winds will become northerly behind the front but we're not going to notice much of a drop in temperatures. We'll still make it to near 70 this afternoon. The cooler air will come Thursday when highs will be in the 50s despite sunshine. The taste of cooler air will only be temporary as temperatures rebound dramatically Friday and Saturday. Saturday may be the warmest day in about three months with temperatures expected to warm to well into the 80s. Then, another cold front will come through Sunday bringing much cooler air in. Highs Monday will be in the 40s.

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist