Kemp-Monroe Drainage Project set to begin

The Wichita Falls City Council awarded a bid on Tuesday to fix a longtime problem in the Falls.

The first phase of the Kemp-Monroe Drainage Project will start soon after the council awarded a nearly $4 million bid at Tuesday morning's council meeting.

The project will eliminate common street flooding east of Kemp along Taylor, Polk and Monroe.

The project was second on the city’s list of drainage projects behind the McNeil project which has been completed.

Wilson Construction of Wichita Falls was awarded the bid by the city council.