Kemp-Monroe Drainage Project set to begin

Wednesday's arrest of a man with multiple charges of possession of child pornography is one of many stories we have told the public about sexual abuse involving children. The victims of sexual abuse face long-lasting trauma.
Wednesday's arrest of a man with multiple charges of possession of child pornography is one of many stories we have told the public about sexual abuse involving children. The victims of sexual abuse face long-lasting trauma.
Minimum wage is currently $7.25 in Texas.
Minimum wage is currently $7.25 in Texas.
The mother of a special-needs son wrote a thank-you note that has been read by hundreds of thousands.
The mother of a special-needs son wrote a thank-you note that has been read by hundreds of thousands.
Wichita Falls native and recently drafted San Francisco 49ers football player Adrian Colbert made a stop at two elementary schools.
Wichita Falls native and recently drafted San Francisco 49ers football player Adrian Colbert made a stop at two elementary schools.
Police departments across the country are honoring current, past, and fallen officers this week.
Police departments across the country are honoring current, past, and fallen officers this week.