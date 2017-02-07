3 housing projects get green light from Wichita Falls council

Three affordable housing projects in Wichita Falls were given the go-ahead by city leaders at Tuesday morning’s council meeting.

A Historic Rehab Project at 1100 Lamar in Downtown, a proposed five-acre project on Highway 79 and a complex in the 4800 block of Fairway are all competing for money from the city and the state. The projects will move on to the next stage which is where they will find out from the state which project will get funding to move ahead with their plans. The City of Wichita Falls will provide tax credits to the winning project.

Many feel the Lamar Street project will be given the ultimate go-ahead and city officials believe that if two are approved by the state, there is a chance they will be able to give both the needed tax credits.