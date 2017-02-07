Local business owner is reopening The Yard

In 32 days a popular food truck park in downtown Wichita Falls will be serving up a good time, again.

Amber Schacter, the owner of Ganache Cupcake Lounge in Parker Square, was approached last fall with the opportunity to reopen The Yard to the public.

"I wanted to do my part to really perpetuate the changes downtown," Schacter said.

The business owner is excited to be taking the reigns at 7th and Ohio.

"There's a lot of momentum and energy happening in Wichita Falls and downtown. I've said this several times, but I feel like we're in a great position and a renaissance really for Wichita Falls," she said.

Having another place to spend his money locally is something downtown resident Casey Davis is ready to see.

"We've got the Iron Horse Pub directly across the apartments that I live in, so having another option and having different live entertainment, food and drink options is always a plus," Davis said.

As food truck popularity grows across the country, downtown development officials are all for the reopening.

"It adds to that entertainment value of downtown. It's going to be a draw for people who may not frequent downtown often. It exposes them to different shops and businesses that hopefully they will come back and frequent," Jeanette Charos with Downtown Wichita Falls Development said.

A little more than a month away from the grand re-opening day, Schacter is excited about the future.

"Meeting new people, introducing Ganache to people who may not have visited us in parker square, just being a part of the downtown family," she said.

The annual Saint Patrick's Day festival on March 11th in downtown Wichita Falls will be opening day for The Yard.

Following the celebration The Yard will be open on Fridays from 5:00 p.m. to midnight, Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. to midnight, and Sundays from noon to 4:00 p.m.

Renovations to bring more shade and ways to block the wind are things on Schacter's list to make The Yard better.

She said variety will be added to the bar when it comes to the beer and wine. Other updates to add more energy are in the works as well.

She also said she hopes to have The Yard open for more than three days a week in the future.

Samantha Forester, Newschannel 6

