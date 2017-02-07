Wichita Falls PD reacts to recent officer firings - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Wichita Falls PD reacts to recent officer firings

By Alex Achten, Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Two Wichita Falls police officers have been fired, both within the last week.
One officer was fired Monday after being arrested on a domestic violence charge in Montague County.
A probationary officer was also let go after a suspected DWI wreck that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital last week.
Manuel Borrego, Wichita Falls Police Chief, said it's tough to fire and officer but they should know better.
    "It's very important that I handle these situations swiftly because I cannot take the chance of our citizens losing confidence in our police officers," Chief Borrego said.
He adds officers need to understand they are out in the community doing the right things and the public supports them.
Chief Borrego believes officers need to abide by the laws they enforce.

