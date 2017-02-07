Wichita Falls PD reacts to recent officer firings

The White House is finalizing a budget blueprint that promises a balanced federal budget within 10 years, doubling down on cuts to domestic agencies and adding a new round of cuts to the Medicaid program for the poor.
The Midwestern State University Board of Regents met Thursday, discussing a variety of topics on the Spring 2017 agenda. The Board met for nearly four hours. Some of the topics on the agenda included the future plans and strategic vision for Midwestern State University.
Wednesday's arrest of a man with multiple charges of possession of child pornography is one of many stories we have told the public about sexual abuse involving children. The victims of sexual abuse face long-lasting trauma.
Minimum wage is currently $7.25 in Texas.
