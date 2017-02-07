HS Soccer scores and highlights: February 7 - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS Soccer scores and highlights: February 7

By Quinton Walter, Sports Anchor, Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Girls

District 5-5A

Wichita Falls  8
Braswell        0
WF: Tagan Hansen 2 G, Alyssa Salinas G, A

Boys 

District 5-5A 

Wichita Falls  3 
Braswell       2
WF: Jose Longoria, Armando Acosta, Alex Ramirez G each 

Non District 

Pampa  0
Hirschi  3
HIR: Jose Chavarria 2 G, A, Zach Downing G, Martin Cerna 2 A

