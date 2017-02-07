HS Soccer scores and highlights: February 7

Wichita Falls native Adrian Colbert returned to town on Thursday to speak to kids at Booker T. Washington and Kate Burgess Elementary schools. Colbert attended then-Washington/Jackson Elementary before moving to Mineral Wells in junior high. He signed with Texas and transferred to Miami (FL) for his final year of college eligibility. He was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the 7th round of this year's NFL Draft. Colbert said he was excited to get his chance in the NFL. "...
Wichita Falls native Adrian Colbert returned to town on Thursday to speak to kids at Booker T. Washington and Kate Burgess Elementary schools. Colbert attended then-Washington/Jackson Elementary before moving to Mineral Wells in junior high. He signed with Texas and transferred to Miami (FL) for his final year of college eligibility. He was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the 7th round of this year's NFL Draft. Colbert said he was excited to get his chance in the NFL. "...
Longtime Rider boys soccer coach Josh Hill is leaving for Dripping Springs, a Class 5A school near Austin
Longtime Rider boys soccer coach Josh Hill is leaving for Dripping Springs, a Class 5A school near Austin
Scores and highlights from Thursday night's high school baseball and softball playoff action!
Scores and highlights from Thursday night's high school baseball and softball playoff action!
Midwestern State's historic 2017 campaign came to a close Thursday morning in the NCAA Division II Quarterfinals after a 5-2 defeat to No. 5 Armstrong State (Ga.) at the Sanlando Park Tennis Center
Midwestern State's historic 2017 campaign came to a close Thursday morning in the NCAA Division II Quarterfinals after a 5-2 defeat to No. 5 Armstrong State (Ga.) at the Sanlando Park Tennis Center
The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.
The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.