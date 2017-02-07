HS Basketball scores and highlights: February 7 - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS Basketball scores and highlights: February 7

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Windthorst's Tatum Veitenheimer drives past a Seymour defender. / Source: KAUZ Windthorst's Tatum Veitenheimer drives past a Seymour defender. / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Boys

District 5-5A

Rider              55 (7-3)
Denton Ryan  72 (8-2)

District 6-4A

#12 Hirschi          55 (5-1)
#18 Burkburnett  53 (6-1)
HIR: Trae Jones 17 pts
BURK: Case Caldwell 13 pts - Watch highlights above!

Graham     88 (4-3)
Iowa Park  66 (2-4)
GRA: Steven Kimberling 38 pts, Marc Tate 15
IP: Keaton Jackson 24 pts, Cody Gray 17, Billy Pearson 11

District 8-3A

#22 Bowie  71 (12-0)
City View   35 (6-6)
BOW: Daniel Mosley 21 pts
CV: Austin Lucas 13 pts, Tamell Monroe 12

Nocona    59 (9-3)
Henrietta  40 (6-6)
NOC: Brenton Vineyard 11 pts, Marcus Carter 10
HEN: Patrick Holcomb 11 pts - Watch highlights here!

Boyd       28 (1-11)
Holliday  57 (8-4)
HOL: Brayden Wyatt 14 pts

District 9-2A

#13 Electra  58 (11-1)
Olney           23 (6-6)
ELE: Xavier Waggoner 16 pts, Andrew Marsh/Drake Cooper 13 each

#14 Petrolia  49 (11-1)
Munday        33 (4-8)

Archer City  74 (7-5)
Quanah       64 (0-12)
F/OT

Seymour     41 (8-4)
Windthorst  39 (1-11)
SEY: Kieren Gaines 14 pts
WIN: Brady Tackett 18 pts

District 8-1A

Benjamin   36 (6-4)
Knox City  46 (8-2)

Crowell     68 (10-0)
Northside  32 (2-8)
CRO: Tyler Durham 21 pts

Harrold       65 (3-7)
Chillicothe  60 (1-9)

District 17-1A

Newcastle  40 (2-6)
Bryson       51 (4-4)

Throckmorton  56 (6-2)
Paint Creek     39 (4-4)

District 21-1A

Forestburg  46 (9-1)
Midway       53 (7-4)
MDW: Blake Ostermann 21 pts - Watch highlights here!

Saint Jo   50 (2-8)
Bellevue  75 (7-3)

Gold-Burg  32 (0-11)
Slidell         75 (9-1)

TAPPS 1-1A

Christ Academy    25 (4-5)
Wichita Christian  36 (7-2)
WCS: Jackson Landes 19 pts, Evan Findley 8 pts, 8 reb, 5 blk

Non-District

Wichita Falls      59
#6 Notre Dame  40
WF: Kobe Graham 18 pts, Miguel Maldonado 17
ND: Dylan Smith 13 pts, Clayton McElroy 11 - Watch highlights here!

Girls

District 5-5A

Rider              44 (12-0)
Denton Ryan  64 (11-2)

District 6-4A

Hirschi                50 (4-4)
#20 Burkburnett  63 (8-0)
HIR: Jania Vinson 17 pts, 5 ast, Patience Murphy 17 pts
BURK: Chloe Gibbs 15 pts, 8 reb, Kaci Trahan 13 pts, 12 reb, Paradize Jackson 13 pts - Watch highlights here!

Graham     41 (5-3)
Iowa Park  37 (3-5)

District 8-3A

#10 Bowie  86 (14-0)
City View   16 (0-14)

Nocona    43 (5-9)
Henrietta  74 (4-10)
NOC: Brooke O'Neal 17 pts
HEN: Hollie Thomas 21 pts, 13 reb, Maddie Brown/Jordan Harwell 13 pts, 10 reb each

Boyd      41 (3-11)
Holliday  67 (8-6)
HOL: Mackenzie Neal 17 pts

District 9-2A

Seymour          39 (10-4)
#7 Windthorst  48 (14-0)
WIN: Tatum Veitenheimer 35 pts - Watch highlights to the right!

Archer City  36 (10-4)
Quanah       45 (4-10)

Electra  50 (5-9)
Olney    29 (3-11)

District 8-1A

Benjamin  0 (1-9)
Knox City  2 (10-0)
(Forfeit)

Crowell     39 (8-2)
Northside  19 (3-7)
CRO: Blaine Carroll 12 pts

Harrold       37 (6-4)
Chillicothe  35 (2-8)

District 17-1A

Newcastle  59 (10-0)
Bryson       23 (5-5)

Woodson  46 (4-6)
Graford     53 (8-2)

Throckmorton  2 (3-7)
Paint Creek     0 (0-10)
(forfeit)

District 21-1A

Saint Jo   26 (3-9)
Bellevue  57 (9-3)
BEL: clinches 2nd seed in 21-1A

Forestburg  39 (8-4)
Midway       49 (7-5)

Gold-Burg  17 (1-11)
#19 Slidell  80 (12-0)

TAPPS 1-1A

#3 Christ Academy  41 (8-1)
Wichita Christian     20 (0-9)

Non-District

#4 Notre Dame        44
Dallas First Baptist  35
ND: Keeley Johnston 19 pts

