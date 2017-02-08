El Paso police detective arrested on sex-assault charge

EL PASO, Texas (AP) - An El Paso police detective has been arrested on charges that he sexually abused a child.

Police said in a statement Tuesday that 46-year-old Juan Gardea was taken into custody a day earlier by detectives assigned to the Crimes Against Children unit.

Authorities say the arrest came after a complaint of assault was made last weekend against Gardea, who's a 19-year veteran of the department.

Gardea was booked into the El Paso County jail on a $100,000 bond and he's been placed on administrative leave by El Paso police. Jail records indicate he was still being held Wednesday.

Police say evidence collected by investigators led them to obtain an arrest warrant.

Jail records did not indicate an attorney for Gardea who could speak on his behalf.

