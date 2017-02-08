Company behind Dallas-to-Houston train signs new land deals - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Company behind Dallas-to-Houston train signs new land deals

DALLAS (AP) - The company planning a high-speed train between Dallas and Houston says it has reached land option agreements on about 30 percent of the parcels estimated to be needed for the route that stretches through 10 counties.

Texas Central CEO Carlos Aguilar said Tuesday that is was a "significant step" in the project and reflected the "positive dialogue" they'd had with landowners.

The company's option program compensates owners in exchange for the right to acquire a parcel at a future date at an agreed price.

The "bullet train" would take passengers between the two cities in 90 minutes.

The company said 50 percent of the parcels needed in Waller and Grimes counties are covered by the option agreements. Landowners there have been among the most vocally opposed to the line.

