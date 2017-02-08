Company behind Dallas-to-Houston train signs new land deals

A large cyberattack had crippled computer systems at hospitals across England, with appointments canceled, phone lines down and patients turned away.
A large cyberattack had crippled computer systems at hospitals across England, with appointments canceled, phone lines down and patients turned away.
What started out with Dennis Teaff proving Goat BBQ was delicious to his friends has evolved into a cook-off for steak, goat, chicken, brisket, ribs, beans, salsa, Margaritas and Bloody Mary's.
What started out with Dennis Teaff proving Goat BBQ was delicious to his friends has evolved into a cook-off for steak, goat, chicken, brisket, ribs, beans, salsa, Margaritas and Bloody Mary's.
Two childhood friends, who took two different paths, teamed up to helps others and prove good influence matters. Gary Cook and Kajuan Vinson started a non-profit called "Peer to Peer." While the focus is helping the elderly, single parents and underprivileged families, they also use the platform to reach local kids.
Two childhood friends, who took two different paths, teamed up to helps others and prove good influence matters. Gary Cook and Kajuan Vinson started a non-profit called "Peer to Peer." While the focus is helping the elderly, single parents and underprivileged families, they also use the platform to reach local kids.