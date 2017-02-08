Nearly 2 tons of marijuana in fake limes seized in Texas

PHARR, Texas (AP) - Officers at a South Texas border crossing have seized nearly 2 tons of marijuana found inside thousands of green lime-shaped bundles hidden in a load of real citrus.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say the fake fruit was intercepted in a commercial truckload of key limes at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility.

An agency statement Tuesday said the seizure happened Jan. 30 as the limes faced additional inspection. Officers confiscated nearly 35,000 packages containing marijuana worth almost $790,000.

The case remains under investigation by Homeland Security.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.