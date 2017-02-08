Pleasantly Cool Thursday Afternoon

If there's one positive about this morning's weather, it that its not windy. This afternoon will be sunny with light winds and highs in the upper 50. Strong south winds return tomorrow helping to drive temperatures well into the 70s. The record high temperature for Saturday is 88 degrees set in 1962. We could come within a few degrees of that, making Saturday our warmest day since the first week of November. Temperatures fall again Sunday night into Monday, when highs may be in the 40s. Rain chances look decent Monday into Tuesday..

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist