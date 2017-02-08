Fire that destroyed South Texas mosque ruled arson - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Fire that destroyed South Texas mosque ruled arson

Source Victoria Advocate Source Victoria Advocate

VICTORIA, Texas (AP) - Federal investigators say a fire that destroyed a South Texas mosque has been ruled arson and at this time there's no evidence of a hate crime.

A $30,000 reward was offered Wednesday for information leading to arrests and indictments over the Jan. 28 pre-dawn fire at the Victoria Islamic Center.

A statement from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Houston says investigators determined the fire was intentionally set. Senior Special Agent Nicole Strong says at this point there's no evidence of a hate crime.

Victoria Fire Chief Taner Drake says investigators are working to determine who started the blaze. Nobody was hurt.

ATF, the Victoria Islamic Center and Crime Stoppers each offered a $10,000 reward.

Authorities say the mosque was burglarized about a week before the fire.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  How to be sure home service workers have a clean background

    Saturday, May 13 2017 12:24 AM EDT2017-05-13 04:24:41 GMT
    (Source:KAUZ)(Source:KAUZ)

    According to the arrest affidavit, a suspect involved in a home burglary worked at the victim's house last year. That has many wondering how to make sure those who work inside their homes are not criminals.

  As Trump seeks billions for wall, US still paying for fence

    Saturday, May 13 2017 12:11 AM EDT2017-05-13 04:11:56 GMT
    Before the wall, there was the fence. The U.S. is still settling claims with landowners over the border fence that was approved over a decade ago.
  Dozens of countries hit by huge cyberextortion attack

    Saturday, May 13 2017 12:11 AM EDT2017-05-13 04:11:53 GMT
    A large cyberattack had crippled computer systems at hospitals across England, with appointments canceled, phone lines down and patients turned away.

