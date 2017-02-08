Heroes of Texoma: Sgt. Anthony Smith II

A man born and raised in Houston is calling Texoma home while he serves our country and local community.

Sgt. Anthony Smith II said joining the Texas Army National Guard was not something he saw himself doing as a teenager.

After graduating high school in 2007 he went off to college.

As his higher education debt began to rise Sgt. Smith began looking for another way to get his education while also bettering himself.

"First it started off with a friend of mine. He was already in the guard. He brought me to (his) house and the recruiter showed up," Sgt. Smith said.

He listened to his options for military training as well as education. After speaking to his parents, he signed his name on the dotted line.

"My mother did not want me to go at all. My father did not want me to go active, but he wanted me to do something with my life," Sgt. Smith said.

Sgt. Smith, the oldest of five siblings, took on the challenge of being an active duty soldier.

"I just wanted to make this my career," he said.

His close to nine years in the Texas Army National Guard has taken him all over Texas and to Iraq and Egypt.

"I really enjoyed the experience that I had going overseas," he said.

The time he has spent serving our country is something he has enjoyed and he is grateful for the guidance he has received thus far.

"I met a lot of Sergeant Majors, I met a lot of Chiefs that actually took me underneath their wing and helped me to be a better soldier," Sgt. Smith said.

Sgt. Smith will celebrate nine years in the Texas Army National Guard in May and a promotion to staff sergeant should be coming soon.

Samantha Forester, Newschannel 6

