Texas democrats, advocates unite to push reproductive health car - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Texas democrats, advocates unite to push reproductive health care

Source RNN Source RNN

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Advocacy groups are teaming up to champion Democratic bills designed to promote access to abortion and reproductive health care in Texas - but most appear to have little chance of passing.

Eleven abortion rights and social organizations gathered Tuesday to highlight bills by Democratic state Reps. Donna Howard of Austin, Houston's Jessica Farrar and Ina Minjarez from San Antonio.

A similar campaign last session produced few results in the Republican-controlled Legislature.

But Farrar said public opinion is starting to change statewide. She wants to repeal Texas' 24-hour waiting period before undergoing an abortion.

Howard is pushing for the state-sponsored children's health program to provide contraception, noting that only Texas and North Dakota don't already do so.

Minjarez wants to offer up to 30 days of paid family and medical leave.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • How to be sure home service workers have a clean background

    How to be sure home service workers have a clean background

    Saturday, May 13 2017 12:24 AM EDT2017-05-13 04:24:41 GMT
    (Source:KAUZ)(Source:KAUZ)

    According to the arrest affidavit, a suspect involved in a home burglary worked at the victim’s house last year. That has many wondering how to make sure those who work inside their homes are not criminals.

    According to the arrest affidavit, a suspect involved in a home burglary worked at the victim’s house last year. That has many wondering how to make sure those who work inside their homes are not criminals.

  • As Trump seeks billions for wall, US still paying for fence

    As Trump seeks billions for wall, US still paying for fence

    Saturday, May 13 2017 12:11 AM EDT2017-05-13 04:11:56 GMT
    Saturday, May 13 2017 12:11 AM EDT2017-05-13 04:11:56 GMT
    Before the wall, there was the fence. The U.S. is still settling claims with landowners over the border fence that was approved over a decade ago.
    Before the wall, there was the fence. The U.S. is still settling claims with landowners over the border fence that was approved over a decade ago.

  • Dozens of countries hit by huge cyberextortion attack

    Dozens of countries hit by huge cyberextortion attack

    Saturday, May 13 2017 12:11 AM EDT2017-05-13 04:11:53 GMT
    Saturday, May 13 2017 12:11 AM EDT2017-05-13 04:11:53 GMT

    A large cyberattack had crippled computer systems at hospitals across England, with appointments canceled, phone lines down and patients turned away.

    A large cyberattack had crippled computer systems at hospitals across England, with appointments canceled, phone lines down and patients turned away.

    •   
Powered by Frankly