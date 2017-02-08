WF city leaders working to create short and long-term strategies

Wichita Falls city staff and the city council gathered early Wednesday morning to spend time on their short and long-term strategic plans for the city at their two day strategic planning workshop.

"My goal, or my hopes from this entire event, is to create a long-term strategy and a realistic goal by which we can begin to push our city forward as a whole," Romeo Montez, Wichita Falls District 5 Councilor said.

That is exactly what they're working to do, going over trends, the economic climate, city needs and opportunities.

One thing that came out of day one was an emphasis on community growth via economics and population.

"We've got to figure out a strategy to improve our economy and add jobs that will help us with the revenue that we need to focus more on our aging infrastructure," Darron Leiker, City Manager of Wichita Falls said. "And to be able to do some new things that the community would want us to do."

Many leaders are taking the opportunity to have honest, realistic conversations about the city's future, while keeping an open mind.

"We know the financial constraints we have," Stephen Santellana, Mayor of Wichita Falls said. "And one of the first things our facilitator said is he's not going to have those "kill" phrases like "We've done that before." "We don't have the money for that." "That never works." We want to take that and set it all aside and start with a fresh, clean slate and see where we can go."

"The mayor and city council are in it for the right reasons," Leiker said. "They love Wichita Falls. They want to see us grow. They want to see us have a quality of life that our residents expect."

Thursday they will go over goals and how to know that the city is moving forward.

