Penumbral Lunar Eclipse

By Carly Smith, Meteorologist/Reporter
This weekend will be one for the stars. Looking up at the night sky there will be a penumbral lunar eclipse and a comet.

It’s not quite as spectacular as a total lunar eclipse when the moon turns red, but the earth will be casting a subtle shadow as the moon moves through the outer section of the Earth's shadow.

There will be a slightly darker moon due to the eclipse. The exact eclipse will be at 6:43 p.m. so just after sunset. So it will not be an entire eclipse for us here in Texoma.

Penumbral eclipse are Thirty-five percent of all eclipses.

Let me know if you saw the penumbral eclipse on my Facebook page Carly Smith WX Newschannel 6

