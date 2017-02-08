Penumbral Lunar Eclipse
Penumbral Lunar Eclipse
A nephew of Venezuelan fashion designer Carolina Herrera has been found dead inside a truck on a road near the capital of Caracas.
A nephew of Venezuelan fashion designer Carolina Herrera has been found dead inside a truck on a road near the capital of Caracas.
Trump suggests he might do away with daily press briefings or do them himself every two weeks.
Trump suggests he might do away with daily press briefings or do them himself every two weeks.
A large cyberattack had crippled computer systems at hospitals across England, with appointments canceled, phone lines down and patients turned away.
A large cyberattack had crippled computer systems at hospitals across England, with appointments canceled, phone lines down and patients turned away.
The Board of Regents at Midwestern State University met for a final time Friday morning before Saturday’s graduation ceremony. Many changes were approved by the board and will go into effect this upcoming fall semester.
The Board of Regents at Midwestern State University met for a final time Friday morning before Saturday’s graduation ceremony. Many changes were approved by the board and will go into effect this upcoming fall semester.