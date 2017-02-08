Comet Very Early Saturday Morning - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Comet Very Early Saturday Morning

By Carly Smith, Meteorologist/Reporter
Connect

Saturday Comet 45 P will be the closest to earth and possibly visible without binoculars or a telescope. It has been visible for the past two months with those tools. 

The comet will be 7.4 million miles away from earth. Binoculars may be necessary to see the bright blue, green head and tail shooting across the sky.

The streak of ice can be seen looking east toward the Hercules Constellation at 2 a.m. Saturday morning. 

The comet won't return until 2022, but can be seen in the night sky through February.

