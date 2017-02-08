MSU sweeps doubleheader from OPSU

Erin Knox pitched a two-hit shutout in game one while Midwestern State put together a seven-run sixth inning for a come-from-behind win in game two to earn a sweep over Oklahoma Panhandle State Wednesday at Mustangs Park.



Knox allowed just two hits while going 3-for-3 at the plate to lead Midwestern State to a 2-0 victory in game one of Wednesday's doubleheader.



An RBI double to left field for Knox in the bottom of the first lifted Midwestern State (2-5) to an early 1-0 advantage on the Aggies after Lauren Lindgren led off the inning with a walk.



The Mustangs added an insurance run in the sixth on a two-out RBI single for Kelcee Thompson, scoring Taylor Bermudes who earned a one-out walk for a 2-0 final.



Oklahoma Panhandle State (4-1) stranded nine base runners including four in scoring position in the loss. Julia Ibarra (2-1) took the loss for the Aggies after allowing four hits, four walks and two runs in 6.0 innings.

In the nightcap, Midwestern State erased a 4-1 deficit with seven runs on five hits in the sixth inning to earn a comeback win over the Aggies.



Midwestern State (3-5) went in front in the bottom of the first for the second-straight game with the Mustangs putting together a two-out rally following singles for Knox and Taylor Brintzenhoff and a hit by pitch for Thompson to load the bases. An error by the OPSU shortstop plated the first run of the game for MSU on the next batter with Carli Woolsey reaching on a fielder's choice to score Knox for a 1-0 lead.



Oklahoma Panhandle State (4-2) evened the contest in the second with the Aggies loading the bases with two outs after a pair of singles and a walk. A fielder's choice for Faith Guzman allowed Madison Heathington to score, just beating the throw home for a 1-1 game.



The Aggies plated three runs in the third with Darcie Wilson sending a pitch out of the park for a two-run shot with no outs. A single for Krissy Sardelich led to an RBI triple for Sarah Gregori to stretch the OPSU lead to 4-1.



The Mustangs put together another two-out rally in the sixth with a Knox homer to left center field cutting the OPSU lead to 4-3. The Mustangs put two more runners on after a Brintzenhoff double and another hit by pitch for Thompson. Woolsey then followed with an RBI single to right field to knot the game up at 4-4.



Taylor Mordecai propelled the Mustangs in front in the next at bat with an RBI single up the middle to force an OPSU pitching change.



MSU continued its hot streak with a walk for Amanda Thomas loading the bases before a wild pitch plated another run for a 6-4 lead. Lindgren capped off the comeback with a two-RBI single through the left side to give the Mustangs an 8-4 lead.



It was a quick 1-2-3 inning for the Mustangs defense in the seventh to post the comeback victory.

Woolsey finished 3-for-4 while Brintzenhoff, Lindgren and Knox each added two hits apiece to lead Midwestern State to a season-high 12 hits.

Tayler Jerrick (1-2) tallied her first win of the season, allowing just one hit and no runs in 4.0 innings in relief.

Midwestern State hosts the MSU Round Robin this weekend at Mustangs Park and Sunrise Optimist Complex with 15 games on tap over the three-day event. All six of MSU's games will be played at Mustangs Park, beginning Friday at 2:30 p.m. against Colorado School of Mines before hosting Southwestern Oklahoma in a 7:30 p.m. matchup. Midwestern takes on Newman (Kan.) in a noon meeting Saturday while squaring off against Southwest Baptist (Mo.) at 7:30. The Mustangs conclude the weekend Sunday with a noon contest against Missouri S&T and a 2:30 p.m. game against Southwest Baptist.

