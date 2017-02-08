Bowie's Addy Cook signs with MSU volleyball

Bowie volleyball standout Addy Cook signed Wednesday to play for Midwestern State University!

Cook was a four-year varsity standout for the Lady Rabbits, earning District 8-3A Co-MVP honors as a senior in 2016. She helped lead Bowie to its first-ever Regional tournament in volleyball, registering 544 kills with a .234 hitting percentage.

She said being close to family and friends was a major part of her decision, while she also liked MSU's coaches and felt she fit in with the current players.

Click on the video link to hear from Addy!

