Bowie's Addy Cook signs with MSU volleyball - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Bowie's Addy Cook signs with MSU volleyball

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Bowie's Addy Cook signs to play volleyball at Midwestern State
BOWIE, TX (KAUZ) -

Bowie volleyball standout Addy Cook signed Wednesday to play for Midwestern State University!

Cook was a four-year varsity standout for the Lady Rabbits, earning District 8-3A Co-MVP honors as a senior in 2016. She helped lead Bowie to its first-ever Regional tournament in volleyball, registering 544 kills with a .234 hitting percentage.

She said being close to family and friends was a major part of her decision, while she also liked MSU's coaches and felt she fit in with the current players.

Click on the video link to hear from Addy!

