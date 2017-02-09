TxDOT Considering Changes To U.S. 82

Britain's National Cyber Security Center says teams are working "round the clock" to restore hospital computer systems after a global cyberattack that hit dozens of countries forced British hospitals to cancel and delay treatment for patients.
4 candidates to be FBI director are in line for interviews Saturday with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his deputy, Rod Rosenstein, at Justice Department headquarters.
Trump to deliver commencement address at Liberty University, the Christian school whose president was among his earliest and most vocal supporters.
Lawmakers, attorneys, law enforcement officials among numerous candidates Trump is considering for FBI director.
Pilgrims quietly await Pope Francis at Fatima for canonization ceremony.
