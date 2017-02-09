TxDOT Considering Changes To U.S. 82

One Texoma Highway could see some big changes soon. The Texas Department Of Transportation will be evaluating some potential changes to a 3.8 mile section of U.S. Highway 82 between FM 369 and the Archer County Line near Holliday. Residents and Business owners that live and work along that stretch of the road will be discussing the changes with TxDOT officials between 5pm-7pm at the Wichita West Volunteer Fire Department off U.S. Highway 82 Thursday night.

In a recent Press Release TxDOT explains that it is planning to discuss:

Numerous intersecting driveways and side roads

The 60 mph speed limit, in relation to the number of intersections

Crashes and the potential for additional incidents

An increasing number of vehicles traveling into and out of Wichita Falls

Projected growth over the next 20 years (business and residential)

Connectivity to existing divided roadways

"All they need to do the simplest easiest way is to widen the road put a turning lane in and everybody's happy," said Ernie McConnell of Lone Star Muscle Cars located off U.S. Highway 82.

McConnell says his main concerns are addressing the speed limit on what he sees as a very narrow road and increasing warning signs for some of the intersecting roads and driveways. McConnell say's that he has witnessed over half a dozen major accidents and two fatalities within the area of U.S. Highway 82 that TxDOT is evaluating for changes.

"They need to either reduce speed or put some warning signs in. Even this Wichita West Volunteer Fire Department to us and you don't know there is a fire department. We have no signs for it letting you know, hey! Fire trucks will be pulling out on this highway so it's drive at your own risk," said McConnell.

TxDOT has said that they are working with and engineering consultant from CP&Y Inc. to evaluate different options to improve safety and traffic flow along the section of US Highway 82.