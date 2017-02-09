2 San Antonio men get 10-year terms in $4.6M cocaine bust

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) - Prosecutors say two San Antonio men must serve 10-year federal prison terms for trying to smuggle $4.6 million in cocaine discovered in a trailer.

Officials say 24-year-old Darin Josep Fox and 25-year-old Jacob Escalante were sentenced Wednesday in Corpus Christi. Fox and Escalante in October pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.

Investigators say Fox last June was driving a truck, with Escalante as a passenger, that was towing a flatbed trailer. Authorities say the rig stopped at the Sarita border checkpoint for inspection.

A drug-sniffing dog alerted officers to 59 bundles of cocaine hidden between the frame rails. Investigators say the load added up to more than 130 pounds of cocaine.

