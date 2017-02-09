Bond for Texas murder suspect set at whopping $4 billion - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Bond for Texas murder suspect set at whopping $4 billion

KILLEEN, Texas (AP) - A Texas court official has imposed a $4 billion bond on a 25-year-old man charged in a fatal shooting.

Bell County Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown recently set the bond for Antonio Marquis Willis, who is charged with murder in the December killing.

County sheriff's Deputy Chief Chuck Cox told the Temple Daily Telegram (http://bit.ly/2knLEss ) he's never heard of such a high bond.

Willis' lawyer, Billy Ray Hall Jr., says he'll ask to have it reduced.

Another Bell County lawyer, Michael White, says bond is designed to protect the public and ensure a defendant appears in court. Lawyer Jeff Parker says the $4 billion bond could be challenged as unconstitutional.

The Associated Press left a message at Brown's office Thursday asking why she set such an expensive bond.

    Children can enjoy the new park in Nocona which is part of the Nocona Playground Project.  Phase one was complete on Saturday. The "Tot Lot" was built in three days and financed completely by the Nocona community. More than $130,000 dollars was raised to finance the project. 

    Children can enjoy the new park in Nocona which is part of the Nocona Playground Project.  Phase one was complete on Saturday. The "Tot Lot" was built in three days and financed completely by the Nocona community. More than $130,000 dollars was raised to finance the project. 

    Gators roamed Texoma for the 10th annual Cajun Festival in Wichita Falls on Saturday. Hundreds came out to catch a glimpse of the reptiles. The event was hosted by Downtown Proud and the Elks Lodge. 

    Gators roamed Texoma for the 10th annual Cajun Festival in Wichita Falls on Saturday. Hundreds came out to catch a glimpse of the reptiles. The event was hosted by Downtown Proud and the Elks Lodge. 

    Britain's National Cyber Security Center says teams are working "round the clock" to restore hospital computer systems after a global cyberattack that hit dozens of countries forced British hospitals to cancel and delay treatment for patients.

    Britain's National Cyber Security Center says teams are working "round the clock" to restore hospital computer systems after a global cyberattack that hit dozens of countries forced British hospitals to cancel and delay treatment for patients.

